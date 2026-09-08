IFFJK to put J&K on global cinematic map: Dulloo

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 7: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today formally raised the curtains on the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK)-2026 here at INOX Multiplex marking a significant new chapter in the Union Territory's engagement with the world of cinema.

Being held under the theme of "Rang-e-Cinema", the festival brings together filmmakers, cinema enthusiasts and creative professionals from across India and the world, providing Jammu & Kashmir a distinctive platform to strengthen its position as an emerging destination for filmmaking and film tourism.

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During this inaugural ceremony, the Chief Secretary was accompanied by Commissioner Secretary, Information; Commissioner Secretary, Education; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Director, Information and other senior officers in the Divisional and District administration.

Addressing the inaugural gathering here at INOX, the Chief Secretary warmly welcomed the visiting filmmakers, delegates, cinema enthusiasts and other guests to what he described as the first international film festival being hosted in Jammu & Kashmir.

He observed that Jammu & Kashmir and cinema share a long and special relationship, with the region having inspired filmmakers for decades and providing the setting for some of the memorable films of Indian cinema including Kashmir ki Kali, Junglee, Betaab, Kabhi Kabhi etc.

The Chief Secretary further observed that the festival represents an opportunity to take this longstanding relationship to a new level by bringing the global film fraternity to Jammu & Kashmir and creating a platform for meaningful engagement, creative exchange and collaboration.

Highlighting the international response to IFFJK-2026, the Chief Secretary noted that the festival has received entries from more than 80 countries, giving the event a distinctly international character. He maintained that the participation itself was encouraging and reflected the growing potential of Jammu & Kashmir as a destination for global cinematic engagement.

Emphasising the larger role of cinema, Dulloo reiterated that the Government sees the medium not merely as entertainment but as a powerful avenue for promoting tourism, showcasing cultural wealth and connecting audiences and cultures across the world.

He expressed hope that the festival would enable filmmakers and audiences to discover common human experiences across geographical and cultural boundaries and foster deeper understanding through storytelling.

He expressed that the Cinema can become a bridge that connects audiences and cultures across the world, stressing the need to harness the immense potential of young people in the creative field and provide them opportunities to tell their stories through the medium of cinema.

The Chief Secretary also underscored the rich pool of creative talent in Jammu & Kashmir, observing that the region is home to aspiring and talented writers, actors, singers, composers and musicians who are looking for opportunities to showcase their abilities.

He expressed confidence that IFFJK would help open new avenues for young and emerging talent by bringing them into interaction with established filmmakers and creative professionals from India and abroad. The festival, he said, could become a platform for new ideas, meaningful conversations and lasting creative collaborations.

The opening screening set the tone for four days of cinematic engagement, bringing together stories and perspectives from different parts of the world with 135 films shortlisted for showcasing over several venues across J&K.

The festival is expected to provide visiting filmmakers an opportunity to experience the region first-hand while simultaneously creating greater visibility for its landscapes, cultural heritage and creative potential.