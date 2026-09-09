IFFJK: Sanjay Suri Calls For Cinematic Infrastructure In J&K

Srinagar, Sep 9: Bollywood actor-producer Sanjay Suri on Wednesday called for establishing formal cinematic infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that sporadic releases alone cannot sustain the region’s creative potential.

Speaking on the sidelines of the first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK), Suri drew parallels to global cinema hubs, noting that while the festival marks a promising beginning akin to showcases in Dubai or Qatar, local youth need institutional support to translate their ambitions into careers.

“Festivals like Dubai or Qatar showcase incredible world cinema. This festival is a start. We receive countless messages from youth asking where to submit scripts or how to make films. Setting up workshops or a film school here would be incredible. It would provide formal training and broaden perspectives,” Suri, who was here to attend the festival, where his film ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was screened.

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However, Suri, who was born in Kashmir, said it cannot happen in isolation with just one release and it requires an entire ecosystem.

“Look at cafes: a few years ago there were hardly any, and now they are everywhere because local entrepreneurs built them,” he added.

Emphasising the need for creative mentorship and collaboration to help regional cinema in Jammu and Kashmir flourish, Suri said local voices will truly find their footing when emerging talent learns alongside seasoned directors like Ali.

“Local filmmakers and stories will only emerge when they train under directors like Imtiaz, collaborate, or share their stories. Today, in the digital age, everyone is vlogging, promoting tourism, and storytelling has become accessible. Stories exist and are being made, including lighthearted, romantic ones,” he said.

Referring to the movie ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, the actor said it is a love story set against the backdrop of undivided India during Partition, “yet it touches the heart today”.

“Anyone who has lost their home, identity, land, or life will identify with it. It is a rare film that comes along once in decades,” he said.

When asked about prospects of doing a Kashmiri film, actress Sharvari said stories are paramount for actors.

“As young actors, we seek compelling stories regardless of language barriers. Regional cinema brings such rich narratives and offers actors great platforms. It would be an exciting opportunity,” she said.

Sharing her experience of shooting for ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, Sharvari said she had a wonderful time.

“It was my first collaboration with Imtiaz sir, as well as with Vedant, Sanjay sir, and the entire team. It is a beautiful story. As an actor, stepping into a completely different era and character, wearing distinct costumes, embracing a different body language, was creatively fulfilling. Getting lost in that world was magical. I have always admired Imtiaz sir’s work, so this was a huge opportunity for me, and I am deeply grateful,” she added.