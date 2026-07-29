IFFJK Receives Overwhelming Global Response; 875 Film Entries Received From Around 50 Countries

Submissions open till July 30; Festival scheduled from September 7 to 10

SRINAGAR, Jul 29: The 1st International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026 has evoked an enthusiastic response from filmmakers across the globe, with 875 film submissions received from around 50 countries so far, reflecting the growing international interest in the J&K Government’s flagship cinematic initiative.

The film submission window for the festival will remain open till tomorrow i.e; July 30, 2026, providing filmmakers with the final opportunity to register their entries for participation in the inaugural edition of the festival.

The IFFJK, organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in collaboration with National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), is scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10, 2026. The festival aims to establish Jammu & Kashmir as a vibrant destination for cinema, creativity and cultural exchange while providing a prestigious platform for filmmakers from across the world to showcase their work.

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The encouraging response from both national and international filmmakers underscores the growing confidence in Jammu & Kashmir as an emerging hub for film production, cinematic excellence and creative collaboration. The diversity of submissions received from around 50 countries is expected to enrich the festival with a wide spectrum of storytelling traditions, artistic perspectives and innovative filmmaking.

The four-day festival will feature screenings of selected films, interactive sessions, masterclasses, panel discussions and cultural engagements, offering opportunities for filmmakers, industry experts, students and cinema lovers to exchange ideas and explore new avenues of collaboration.

The IFFJK is envisioned as a significant step towards promoting artistic excellence, strengthening cultural dialogue and showcasing the rich heritage, scenic grandeur and creative potential of Jammu & Kashmir before a global audience.

The festival also aims to promote the culture of Jammu & Kashmir through Cinema, promote artistic excellence, cultural exchange, and cinematic innovation by exhibiting and recognising outstanding films from around the world.

It also envisions to contribute to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of different nations within the context of their social and cultural ethos, besides promote friendship and cooperation among the people of the world through the medium of cinema.

Pertinent to mention, the curtain raiser ceremony of the festival was held on July 17, 2026, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah formally launching the first-ever international film festival of Jammu & Kashmir and inviting filmmakers, artists, producers and cinema enthusiasts from around the world to participate in the landmark event.