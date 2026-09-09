IFFJK outcome of Modi-Shah’s efforts to restore peace in Kashmir: Abhijeet Jasrotia

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: BJP J&K spokesperson Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia today claimed that the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK), being held in Kashmir, was the outcome of what he described as the "countless efforts" of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring peace, prosperity and development to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader said, "The Centre had worked to change the narrative surrounding Kashmir, which for years, according to him, had been associated with stone-pelting, hartals, killings, protests and violence."

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He said, "Modi and Shah worked to remove the tag that Kashmir had acquired over the years. Today, an international film festival is being organised here, which itself shows how much the situation has changed."

Jasrotia also referred to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's acknowledgement that peace was prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the film festival was among the visible outcomes of the changed atmosphere.

"If Omar Abdullah himself admits that peace is prevailing in J&K, I want to ask him what he has done in the last several years. What has he contributed towards creating this atmosphere?" he asked.

He alleged that Kashmir had suffered immensely because of the political mistakes of the National Conference, particularly the controversy surrounding the 1987 Assembly elections, which, he said, had contributed to alienation and subsequent turmoil in the region.

Meanwhile, BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, "The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir was linked to decisions taken after 2019, which, paved the way for a series of major events in the region."

Taking a lighter political swipe at the National Conference leadership, Thakur urged filmmakers, particularly director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, to consider shooting at the NC headquarters at Nawa-e-Subah and give Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Sakeena Itoo an opportunity to feature in a proposed BhagamBhag 2."

"They are the best actors, as they performed very well at Jantar Mantar too," Thakur said, referring to the NC's political activities there.