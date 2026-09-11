IFFJK concludes with mesmerising closing ceremony at SKICC

Omar invites filmmakers to return to J&K

‘Whisper My Name’ adjudged best film

Fayaz Bukhari

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SRINAGAR, Sept 10: As the first-ever International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) concluded in Srinagar tonight with a mesmerising closing ceremony, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah invited filmmakers to return to Jammu and Kashmir.

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The closing ceremony was marked by a power-packed performance by veteran singer Usha Uthup, who enthralled the audience with her distinctive voice and energetic stage presence. It was followed by Kashmiri folk and Sufi music by renowned singer Gulzar Ahmad Ganai captivating performance.

Addressing visiting filmmakers, actors and delegates, the Chief Minister extended an invitation to them to return to J&K.

"Come back to shoot, write, teach, collaborate and discover more of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Omar urged young talents to learn the craft, experiment and begin telling stories from their neighbourhoods, villages, families and generations.

"Some of cinema's most powerful voices are intimate and local. What matters is that the voice be authentic and the craft remains strong," he said.

The Chief Minister said J&K should welcome filmmakers from India and across the world while creating opportunities for local talent to find audiences and collaborators beyond the region.

Omar said the success of IFFJK a decade from now should not be measured merely by the number of films screened or personalities attending, but by the careers launched, opportunities and collaborations created and the stories from Jammu and Kashmir that reach audiences across India and the world.

He said the presence of filmmakers and artists had given the inaugural edition its stature and expressed hope that the inspiration and opportunities created through the festival would help a new generation from Jammu and Kashmir find its place in cinema.

The Chief Minister said filmmaking could support professionals, local services, artists, jobs and businesses. "Films coming to J&K should therefore leave behind not only valuable images but also skills, employment and stronger local capabilities," he said.

Omar said J&K must move beyond being merely a beautiful filming location and become a place from where its own stories emerge, talent is discovered and films are conceived and created.

He said that the four-day festival connected established professionals with young aspirants and created a platform for cinema from J&K to engage with India and the world.

"You came as our guests, I hope you leave as friends of J&K and partners in what we are trying to build," he said.

"A young writer meeting a director, an aspiring filmmaker learning from a professional or two people meeting here who may one day make a film together," he said.

Chief Minister said the last few evenings had witnessed something special as films that shaped Kashmir's visual memory were screened again in the region. "Those films and others from that era have returned to Dal Lake," he said.

Omar said films including Junglee, Arzoo, Kashmir Ki Kali and Kabhi Kabhie had been screened against the very landscapes that helped make them memorable. "For decades, Kashmir travelled to audiences through a cinema screen. This week, in a sense, the screen came back to Kashmir," he said.

The Chief Minister said nostalgia could not define the future of J&K's film industry. "Our ambition must go beyond being a beautiful filming location. Jammu and Kashmir must increasingly become a place from which stories emerge, talent is discovered and films are conceived and created," he said.

Omar said J&K had far more to offer cinema than its landscapes, with stories rooted in its cities, towns and villages, as well as its languages, literature, music, craft, history and everyday lives.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr L. Murugan said Jammu and Kashmir was emerging as a global destination for cinema and the wider creative industries.

He said the region's landscapes, heritage, literature, music, traditions and young talent offered enormous possibilities for filmmaking and storytelling, while calling upon filmmakers, producers and investors to explore the opportunities available in J&K.

Murugan also underlined India's growing ambitions in filmmaking, animation, gaming, music and emerging digital formats, stressing the need to "create in India and create for the world."

The 4-day festival featured a diverse cinematic programme, including International Competition, Best Debut Director, Jammu & Kashmir Select, Bharat Panorama, Cinema of the World, Documentary/ Hybrid and Short Films, besides masterclasses, in-conversation sessions, panel discussions, special screenings and retrospectives.

The festival's programme also covered areas including direction and screenplay, cinematography, editing, acting, sound, animation and AI, documentary filmmaking, regional cinema, industry development and co-production, providing opportunities for interaction between established professionals and emerging filmmakers.

As many as 135 films from around 40 countries were screened during the festival, with 64 from India. Five films competed for the J&K Select awards.

'Whisper My Name', directed by Rasoul Sadr Ameli from Iran, was adjudged the best film, while the best actor (male) award went to Amin Hayayee for the film.

The best actor (female) award went to Taniya Maniktala for 'Arifa', while the best director award went to Husnora Rozmatova for 'The Song Sustoxin'. The best debut film award also went to 'The Song Sustoxin'.

The best cinematography award went to Baba Tasaduq Hussain for 'Naqsh-e-Daur', a documentary on Kashmir's traditional Naqashi art. Best sound design went to Victor Brasie for 'Dead Dog', a Lebanese film directed by Sarah Francis. Best editing award went to the Belgian film 'Tetes Brulees', directed by Maja Ajmia Zellama.