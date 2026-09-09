IFFJK can put Kashmir on filmmaking map: Raghavan

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 8: Filmmaker and screenwriter Sriram Raghavan today said the International Film Festival of J&K (IFFJK) would help create opportunities for the local film industry by bringing together filmmakers and other professionals while encouraging stories rooted in the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the festival at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Raghavan said every state should have its own film festival, as such platforms provide space for local stories to emerge.

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“Every state should have its own festival, and that is the best way to bring out stories from that state,” he said, adding that an international festival in Kashmir would benefit the region and its film industry.

Raghavan, known for neo-noir films including Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur and the critically acclaimed Andhadhun, is a recipient of two National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards.

He stressed that filmmaking is a collaborative process requiring a large pool of professionals, and said increased film production in Kashmir would create opportunities for local technicians and other industry professionals.

“Filmmaking is not a one-man job. It is teamwork; there is a need for so many people,” he said.

He said filmmakers coming to Kashmir should look beyond its scenery and instead engage with the region’s people and stories.

“If I come here and shoot a film here, I will need so many people from here to make the film. I am not coming only for snow and landscape. I am coming for a good story and a humane, moving story,” Raghavan said.

He encouraged young people from Kashmir to pursue filmmaking and remain persistent, saying there was considerable encouragement from the Government.

“The youngsters from Kashmir should try their best and keep at it,” he said.

Raghavan also said the enthusiasm surrounding the festival was a positive sign and that the event could give a boost to the local industry.

Asked whether he had plans to develop stories based in Kashmir, he said there were several ideas he could potentially work on but that he was currently focused on meeting people and building connections.

“There are a number of stories which I will work on, but for now I am meeting people and making friends,” he said, joking that he would not reveal any ideas because “someone may steal it.”