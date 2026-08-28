IFFJK 2026 to showcase 135 films from 41 countries; Rs 96 lakh prize purse announced

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: Jammu & Kashmir is all set to screen 135 films from 41 countries in its inaugural edition of the International Film Festival bringing the world of cinema to the UT from September 7 to 10, 2026.

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today reviewed the final arrangements for the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir, directing all concerned departments and agencies to work in close coordination to ensure a seamless and memorable experience for filmmakers, artists, delegates and audiences.

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The meeting reviewed the key features, participation, programming, venue arrangements, cultural presentations, publicity strategy and departmental responsibilities for the four-day festival, which is being positioned as a major international cultural and creative platform for Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Home; Principal Secretary, Culture; Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department; Divisional Commissioners, Jammu/ Kashmir; IGP (POS); Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Director, Information; Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Director, Hospitality & Protocol; Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir; Director, School Education, Kashmir; Director, Estates; Joint Director, Information Jammu/Kashmir; GM, NFDC and other senior officers of DIPR.

The Chief Secretary took detailed note of the arrangements being put in place for the successful conduct of the festival and directed the Divisional and District Administrations to remain fully geared up to ensure seamless, professional and glitch-free conduct of the marquee event.

He stressed the importance of close inter-departmental coordination and directed all concerned agencies to discharge their assigned responsibilities efficiently and in unison.

Emphasizing the significance of the inaugural edition, Atal Dulloo called upon the NFDC to make special efforts to bring a larger number of acclaimed filmmakers, actors and other prominent personalities from the film fraternity to Jammu & Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary directed all concerned departments to work in close coordination and ensure that every aspect of the festival from hospitality and protocol to venue management, security, civic amenities, transportation, cultural programming and public outreach is handled with professionalism and efficiency.

Giving a detailed presentation on the festival, Director Information & Public Relations, Shreya Singhal, highlighted the extensive international participation secured for IFFJK 2026. She highlighted that the inaugural edition will showcase an expansive lineup of 135 films representing 41 countries, bringing together diverse cinematic traditions, storytelling formats and creative voices from across the world.

Adding that India leads the country-wise participation with 64 films, followed by France with 13 and Iran with 8. Argentina and Spain will contribute four films each, while Brazil, Germany, the Russian Federation and the United States will have three films each.

A further group of countries, including South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, Qatar, Colombia and Türkiye, among others, will each contribute curated films, giving the festival a distinctly global character.

A major attraction of the inaugural festival will be its proposed Rs 96 lakh total prize purse, distributed across nine award categories to recognise excellence in filmmaking and cinematic craft.

The Best Film award carries the top prize of Rs 25 lakh, while Best Director and Best Debut Film of a Director will carry Rs 15 lakh each. Reflecting the festival's special focus on the region, the Best Film - J&K Select category carries a prize of Rs 10 lakh.

The performance categories of Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female) carry Rs 8 lakh each, while the technical categories of Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design and Best Editing carry Rs 5 lakh each. The award structure, she said, has been designed to celebrate artistic excellence as well as the diverse creative and technical dimensions of filmmaking.

Adding a distinctive visual and experiential dimension to the festival, a Floating Screen on the waters of Dal Lake near SKICC is also being installed as part of the festival experience.

The initiative is expected to provide an iconic setting for film screenings while showcasing the unique cultural and natural landscape of Jammu & Kashmir to visiting filmmakers, artists and delegates from across India and abroad. The Director Information also elaborated on the festival's masterclass programme, which will provide aspiring filmmakers, students and cinema enthusiasts an opportunity to engage directly with leading professionals from the industry.

The three-day master class series will feature acclaimed director Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrated editor Namrata Rao, Veteran sound designer Baylon Fonseca in addition to Chittranjan Tripathi from NSD, Supriyo Sen (IDPA), Anil Mehta and many others from the film industry. A workshop too by canon is planned where it will showcase latest camera gadgets and equipments to students and enthusiasts.

Details of live performances planned for the opening and closing ceremonies were also shared. The cultural programme will feature leading national and local artists, with performances designed to showcase the rich, diverse and vibrant cultural heritage of Jammu & Kashmir alongside contemporary artistic expression.