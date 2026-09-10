IFFJK 2026: College students, public attend special screenings at Wave Cinemas

*DIPR Jammu felicitates participating institutions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Numerous students from different colleges and institutions and a large number of people today attended the day long screenings of short films and movies from world cinema at the Wave Cinemas organised as part of International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir 2026.

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The students who attended the screening of short films and movies under IFFJK 2026 were from Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women, Government MAM College, SPMR College of Commerce, Indian Institute of Mass Communication Bantalab, Government College for Women Parade, University of Jammu, Central University of Jammu and other educational institutions. A large number of locals also attended the screenings.

The students, while sharing their experiences and learnings from the screenings of different films from across the globe, said that it was a unique and novel experience for them to witness maiden Film festival aimed at promoting and exploring the film making opportunities in Jammu & Kashmir.

Himanshu Dubey, a student of IIMC Jammu, shared his enriching experience at the IFFJK 2026 Jammu. He described it as an occasion to explore international films, understand diverse perspectives and gain valuable insights into filmmaking and visual storytelling.

Students of Mass Communication from Central University of Jammu termed the IFFJK 2026 as a great opportunity for them to learn various aspects of filmmaking, videography, visual communication and much more. They appreciated the initiative and encouraged others to participate.

Professor Paramveer Singh, Central University of Jammu, said "films are often called a mirror of society." He appreciated the Department of Information and Public Relations for taking this commendable initiative and described the First ever Film Festival as a positive step towards promoting cinema & visual storytelling in J&K.

Professor Rabia Javaid said that students thoroughly enjoyed the first-ever International Film Festival being organised in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a historic and enriching experience for the region.

Later, in the evening the Cultural wing of DIPR, Jammu organised a cultural event featuring diverse performance of folk singing, instruments and theme based songs.

Prominent and talented Singers Vanshika Dogra and Aditya Rao enthralled the audience with their vibrant performances which received thunderous applause from one and all. The cultural event was anchored by Firdos and Prashant Khajuria

Deputy Director Information (PR) Moksha Dogra, Deputy Director (HQ) Ashu Kumari, Culture Officer Rajinder Kumar Digra, Field Publicity Officer, Mohit Sharma, District Information Officer Kathua, Gurpreet Singh, District Information Officer, Poonch, Hardeep Singh Choudhary, Assistant Information Officer, Jiwan Singh were present, along with other officials of the department.