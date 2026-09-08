IFF could mark beginning of Kashmir’s journey to filmmaking: Chopra

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Sept 7: Celebrated filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra today said J&K's maiden International Film Festival could mark "the beginning of Kashmir's journey to filmmaking", urging young people in the Valley to pick up cameras, make films and take their stories to audiences across the world.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the festival here at SKICC, Chopra said Kashmir had "so much talent" and called on young filmmakers to use the opportunity created by the event to showcase their work and connect with the wider film industry.

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"In Kashmir, there is so much talent. And my request to all the young Kashmiri filmmakers is: take a small camera, make a movie and show the world what you can do," he said.

Chopra said bringing filmmakers and films to Kashmir could give local students and aspiring filmmakers greater exposure to the industry and help them develop their own cinematic voices.

"So many filmmakers and so many films have come to this festival. It is a great opportunity for Kashmiri students and filmmakers to interact," he said.

He said the event's location in Kashmir was significant, arguing that stories from the Valley could reach audiences beyond the region.

Chopra also urged aspiring filmmakers not to be discouraged by financial difficulties or opposition, saying such barriers should not stand in the way of pursuing cinema.

“I want to tell all the Kashmiri filmmakers, and the filmmakers in the rest of the country, that do not let anyone come your way," he said.

He said sustained opportunities for filmmaking could help build a stronger film culture in Kashmir and encourage young people to tell their own stories.

Drawing on his own experience, Chopra recalled that his decision to enter filmmaking was initially opposed by his family.

"When I wanted to make movies, when I told my father that I want to make movies, he slapped me, saying that you will die of hunger," he said.

He also recalled facing financial difficulties while pursuing filmmaking education, but said he continued despite the obstacles.

Chopra, who has directed films including Mission Kashmir and Shikara, also spoke about his longstanding connection with Kashmir, describing his return to Srinagar as an emotional experience.

"I studied here at DAV School, then in SP College. 'Be chuss Koshor' - I am a Kashmiri. For me, this is really homecoming," he said.

"Coming here is an emotional moment. I have travelled from Amira Kadal to where I am and to sitting here," he added.

He also recalled his early years in Srinagar, crediting his education at DAV School with helping him learn English.

"I am speaking to you in English today, but I learnt English at DAV School in Class 7. I was 13 years old then, learning A for apple and B for ball," he said.

Chopra thanked the J&K Government for organising the festival, saying the initiative could provide a platform for young Kashmiris to enter filmmaking and take the Valley's stories to the world.