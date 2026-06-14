If police unable to identify guilty, we can help: Akhilesh on Ram temple donation row

LUCKNOW, June 14: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has taken a swipe at the Adityanath government after it constituted a SIT to probe alleged irregularities in Ram temple donation funds, saying the root of the conspiracy was "not far away".

His remarks came after the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday constituted a three-member SIT to investigate allegations relating to donations and financial management of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

In a post on X on Saturday evening, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The root of this conspiracy is not far away, therefore there will be no need to go far to take action if the truth is to be uncovered."

He further said, "If the police are unable to identify the guilty, we can help."

Yadav, however, did not elaborate on whom he was referring to in the post.

According to officials, the SIT was formed on the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a request from the trust, which sought an impartial probe to "check misinformation and bring out the truth" and alleged that attempts were being made to tarnish the image of the Ram temple.

The SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan.

Yadav had earlier claimed that reports had emerged suggesting that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram temple were missing and urged courts to take suo motu cognisance of the matter. He had described the issue as "extremely sensitive" for devotees and questioned the silence of both the temple trust and the government.

Responding to the allegations, trust general secretary Champat Rai had said internal audits were underway and no evidence supporting the claims had emerged so far. He had maintained that representatives of the trust and the State Bank of India were involved in periodic audits and that nothing noteworthy had been found during the ongoing exercise.

The issue later escalated when former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed that he was aware of alleged misuse of donations but declined to reveal details, while senior BJP leader Rajneesh Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking public disclosure of the trust's finances, assets, donations, expenditures, bank accounts and land transactions.

The trust has maintained that the inquiry would help establish the facts and dispel rumours circulating on social media. (PTI)