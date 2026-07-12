Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defending the National Conference's decision to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar for restoration of Statehood, saying the party had waited nearly two years for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. He said after being told that statehood could not be secured through the Assembly or by raising the issue within J&K, the party decided to take its protest to the national capital.He said now that we have decided to hold protest at Jantar Mantar, BJP people are saying you won’t get it from National Capital. Omar Abdullah said if we can’t get statehood restoration from national Capital , then shall we have to go to US president Donald Trump for it. Omar Abdullah said : If we can’t get it from N Delhi then Shall We hold protest outside White house.” J&K CM Appealed PM Modi to fulfil his commitment of Statehood restoration.