“If Cratered Runways Look Like Victory, Pakistan Is Welcome to Enjoy It”: India at UN
Speaking at the United Nations, Indian diplomat Raghoo Puri responded to Pakistan’s claims over Operation Sindoor, saying that if bombed-out airfields and cratered runways were being portrayed as a victory, Pakistan was free to celebrate....
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Speaking at the United Nations, Indian diplomat Raghoo Puri responded to Pakistan’s claims over Operation Sindoor, saying that if bombed-out airfields and cratered runways were being portrayed as a victory, Pakistan was free to celebrate.
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