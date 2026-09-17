IETE Jammu celebrates Engineers’ Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: The IETE Jammu Sub-Centre (JSC), in association with the Department of Electronics, University of Jammu, celebrated Engineers’ Day 2026 at the University of Jammu with the theme “Smart Engineering for a Sustainable Future through Innovation and Digitalization.”

R S Chib, former Minister, J&K, former Indian Air Force officer and Fellow of IETE, who has been extending guidance and support to the IETE Jammu Centre, was acknowledged for his longstanding association with the Society and his rich experience in professional and public life.

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Prof Pawanesh Abrol, Secretary, IETE Jammu Sub-Centre and Professor, Department of Computer Science & IT, University of Jammu, paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya and described his life and contributions as an enduring inspiration for engineers to pursue technical excellence, discipline, innovation and service to society.

Prof Parveen Kumar Lehana, Chairman, IETE Jammu Sub-Centre and Head, Department of Electronics, University of Jammu, elaborated on the Engineers’ Day theme and stressed the importance of smart engineering solutions that combine technological advancement with sustainability and societal responsibility.

The highlight of the programme was an invited lecture by Prof. Ravikant Saini, Head, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Jammu, on “Terahertz Secure NOMA Communication.”

Maj. Gen. S. K. Sharma, FIETE, delivered the concluding remarks and appreciated the efforts of the IETE Jammu Sub-Centre in providing a platform for interaction between students and distinguished experts. He encouraged students to go beyond their curriculum, acquire interdisciplinary skills, develop meaningful prototypes and apply engineering knowledge to real-life societal challenges.

Tinny Sawhney, Treasurer, conducted the programme and presented the vote of thanks.

Prof Susheel Sharma, Prof R K Vaid and Dr Rockey Gupta from the Department of Electronics, JU; Dr Ajay Abrol; Manoj Gupta from GCET Jammu; Vijay Sharma and other members of IETE JSC were present on the occasion.