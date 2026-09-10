IEI Jammu centre celebrates Royal Charter Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: The Institution of Engineers (India), Jammu local centre celebrated Royal Charter Day at Institutional Complex, Channi Himmat, Jammu. The function was attended by engineers from various departments and organizations along with members of the Committee of IEI, Jammu local centre.

On this occasion, B R Verma, former secretary, J&K State Board of Technical Education and chief coordinator, Yogananda College of Engineering & Technology, Jammu was the chief guest whereas Anil Verma, chairman, IEI Jammu local centre presided over the function.

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At the outset, Anil Verma introduced the relevance of the day to the audience. In his address, he said this day is celebrated not only to commemorate a significant milestone in our Institution's history but also to reflect upon the enduring legacy of engineering excellence that has shaped our country, region and profession.

It was followed by keynote address by B L Rawal, former XEn PWD (R&B). He described about the history, relevance & privileges granted to the Institution by virtue of being given the Royal Charter by the King and Emperor George V at the Court of Buckingham Palace, London on 9th of September, 1935. Pertinently, IEI is the only professional body in India to have been granted this Royal Charter and it practices these privileges even today in Independent India.

B R Verma, chief guest, while concluding the function acknowledged the efforts of the Jammu local centre for organizing this memorable event as well as other activities year on year to spread engineering knowledge.

Samir Sharma, former honorary secretary conducted the proceedings of the function and presented vote of thanks.