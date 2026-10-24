IEDs recovered in Mankote

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Security forces on Friday recovered suspected Improvised Explosive Devices and other explosive material from a hideout in Mankote sector of Poonch district, officials said.

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The recoveries were made during a search operation launched by the Army's Rashtriya Rifles in Kasbalari and adjoining areas following an input from the Territorial Army, they said.

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