IEDs recovered in Mankote
Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 23: Security forces on Friday recovered suspected Improvised Explosive Devices and other explosive material from a hideout in Mankote sector of Poonch district, officials said. CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO The recoveries were made during a...
Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Oct 23: Security forces on Friday recovered suspected Improvised Explosive Devices and other explosive material from a hideout in Mankote sector of Poonch district, officials said.
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The recoveries were made during a search operation launched by the Army's Rashtriya Rifles in Kasbalari and adjoining areas following an input from the Territorial Army, they said.
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