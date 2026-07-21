Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / IED Destroyed In Controlled Blast In J&K's Rajouri

IED Destroyed In Controlled Blast In J&K's Rajouri

RAJOURI/JAMMU, Jul 21: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion by experts in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday. The IED was noticed by an army search party in...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
10:37 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File Pic

RAJOURI/JAMMU, Jul 21: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion by experts in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The IED was noticed by an army search party in village Argi Dalhori late Monday evening, the officials said.

They said a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was rushed to the scene and the explosive substance was destroyed in a controlled explosion at 10 pm, without causing any damage.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra