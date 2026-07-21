RAJOURI/JAMMU, Jul 21: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion by experts in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The IED was noticed by an army search party in village Argi Dalhori late Monday evening, the officials said.

They said a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was rushed to the scene and the explosive substance was destroyed in a controlled explosion at 10 pm, without causing any damage.