IED blast kills bomb disposal  expert in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, July 15: A bomb disposal expert was killed while trying to defuse a militant-planted improvised explosive device that detonated inside a local checkpost in northwest Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred late Tuesday night at the Faqeeri Bande police check post in the Peshawar district.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack till now.

According to the police, there were two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the site.

The militants detonated a preliminary IED, followed by a second explosion that occurred while a bomb disposal offical attempted to defuse it, according to police, who confirmed the blasts destroyed the checkpoint.

Officials cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the unidentified militants.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan has faced recurring unrest over the years, driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations.

The federal Government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out terror attacks in provinces bordering Afghanistan after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022. (PTI)