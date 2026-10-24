IDPS Ghoumanhasan, Jammu secure top Education World rankings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: International Delhi Public School (IDPS), Ghoumanhasan, secured Rank 1 in Jammu and Kashmir and Rank 2 nationally for Student Leadership and Life Skills Development in the Education World Grand Jury India School Rankings 2026-27.

The award was received by Chairman (IDPS Ghoumanhasan) Dr Suminder Singh. Managing Director Siya Singh congratulated Principal Sahrish Ismaily, Vice Principal Mubeen Butt, School Manager Shikha Choudhary, Headmistress Tanjeet Kaur, Senior Coordinators Divya Raina and Shriya Abrol, along with the staff.

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Meanwhile, IDPS Jammu secured the second rank in Jammu and Kashmir in the Co-ed Day School category in the same rankings. Dr Suminder Singh, Managing Director (IDPS Jammu) , received the award on behalf of the school.

Chairperson Manisha Choudhary (IDPS Jammu) and Managing Director Swarn Singh Choudhary (IDPS Jammu) congratulated the school team, including Principal Randeep Wazir, Director School Administration Madhu Abrol, Vice Principal Arti Sharma, CEO Priyanka Sehgal, Dean Examination Jyoti Sharma, Vice Principal IDPS Juniors Puja Khorana, Dean Academics Aparna Sharma and Headmistress Sonal Gupta.