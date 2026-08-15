IDPS Akhnoor holds programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: IDPS Akhnoor held a leadership programme for the 2026–27 academic session with enthusiasm and dignity, providing newly appointed student leaders a platform to embrace responsibility, discipline and service. Bharat Kumar, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, was the chief guest.

Chairman SP Sharma, Managing Director Dr Dheeraj Jamwal Sharma, Academic Director Dr KCS Mehta, Principal Dr Vinay Khajuria, Headmistress Aanchal Gupta and school coordinators attended the programme along with the parents of the student leaders.

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The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The newly appointed leaders participated in a leaders’ march past, badge pinning, sash presentation and oath-taking ceremony.

Head Boy Vivek Bhardwaj and Head Girl Avantika Singh expressed their commitment to responsible leadership and dedicated service. A group song by Class VI and Punjabi dance by Class IX added cultural vibrancy.

Chief guest Bharat Kumar encouraged the young leaders to lead with integrity, confidence and dedication. The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Monika Sharma, HOD English.