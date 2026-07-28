IDF kills head of Hamas internal security

MOSCOW, July 28:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had assassinated Wael Ladawi, the head of Hamas internal security in the central Gaza Strip.

"Yesterday (Sunday), the IDF and ISA ([Israeli Security Agency) struck in the Deir al-Balah area and eliminated the terrorist Wael Musa Khaled Ladawi, the Head of Hamas' Internal Security in the Central Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement on Monday.

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The statement added that measures were taken before the attack to mitigate the risk to civilians.

In October 2023, Israel launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an attack by the Hamas movement. Over 72,000 people in the Palestinian enclave have been killed and more than 170,000 others have been injured.

On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The next day, a ceasefire went into effect in Gaza. In accordance with the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line, retaining control of over 50% of the Strip.

(UNI)