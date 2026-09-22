IDA organizes workshop on ‘The Art & Science of Conscious Sedation’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: With an aim of enhancing the knowledge and clinical skills of dental professionals in the safe and effective use of conscious sedation, the Indian Dental Association (IDA) today organised a comprehensive workshop on "The Art & Science of Conscious Sedation" at Pulse Hospital and Research Centre.

The event was held under the theme "Learn. Apply. Elevate.", the workshop focused on the principles, techniques and clinical applications of conscious sedation, with particular emphasis on promoting safer, more comfortable and stress-free dental care.

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The workshop featured distinguished faculty from the fields of dentistry and anaesthesia.

Dr Bhupinder Singh was guest of honour at the occasion, while Dr Gautam Sharma and Dr Bhavneet Kaur were Scientific Chairpersons; Dr. Rajeev Mengi, Observer from the J&K Dental Council; Dr. Surinder Gupta, were special guests at this event.

Dr Pranav Gupta, Paediatric Dentist, shared his expertise on the subject, while Dr Mohd. Adil, MD, Anaesthesia and Critical Care, provided valuable insights from the perspective of anaesthesia and critical care.

The programme highlighted the growing importance of appropriate sedation techniques in modern dentistry, particularly in improving patient comfort, reducing anxiety and facilitating the safe and effective delivery of dental procedures.

The educational programme carried 2 CDE (Continuing Dental Education) points and brought together dental professionals from across Jammu and Kashmir for academic learning and professional development.

Sumeet Gandotra from Colgate and Vivek from Unicorn Denmart were also present during the function.