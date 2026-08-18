DHAKA, Aug 17: International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam today said that Bangladesh has no specific information about the current status of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been residing in India since her ouster in 2024.

Speaking to journalists in the morning, Aminul Islam said Bangladesh had already formally requested the Indian government to extradite Hasina and that the necessary legal steps had been taken to bring her back.

Regarding an Indian media report suggesting that court approval might be required for the ex-premier's return to her country, the ICT Chief Prosecutor said the report did not clarify whether she was in India under political asylum or what her exact legal status was.

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"Therefore, it would not be appropriate to comment based on that report," Aminul Islam said.

Prior to Aminul's statement, Dhaka on Sunday had urged India to "act expeditiously" on its extradition request and help create a "conducive atmosphere" for Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to make a bilateral visit to India.

"We are of the view that a propitious environment needs to be created for the visit," A.K.M. Shahidul Karim, spokesperson for Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Sunday.

He added that officials from both countries had been in contact for several weeks over the possibility of a bilateral visit by Tarique Rahman to India.

However, Karim said the process had been affected by Sheikh Hasina's open press interaction in New Delhi on August 5, noting that she had been charged for crimes against humanity by ICT, and was even sentenced to capital punishment.

"We have made our position clear on this matter," he said.

Bangladesh has also asked Indian authorities to expedite the extradition of Sheikh Hasina as well as other figures it has designated as fugitives, including those people, Bangladesh has accused them of killing the anti-India organisation Inqilab Moncha's late leader Sharif Osman Hadi, in accordance with the bilateral extradition treaty.

"We are awaiting their response," the spokesperson said.

Bangladesh reiterated that it would continue to pursue its "Bangladesh First" policy in developing friendly bilateral relations with other countries, including its neighbours, based on sovereign equality, national dignity, non-interference in each other's internal affairs and mutual benefit.

(UNI )