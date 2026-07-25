ICMR-NIV North Zone Unit at Jammu in final leg, to be handed over by Oct 2026

*Facility to cater to J&K, Ladakh, neighbouring states

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, July 24: The prestigious North Zone Unit of the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV), coming up at Jagti in Nagrota, has entered the final stage of completion with civil construction having been completed and furnishing work progressing at a fast pace. The executing agency is expected to hand over the project by October 2026, paving the way for establishment of one of the country's most advanced virology research and diagnostic centres in northern India.

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Official sources told Excelsior that the Institute, being established under the Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will significantly strengthen India's preparedness for emerging and re-emerging viral diseases and future public health emergencies.

The project, initially sanctioned at an estimated cost of around Rs 45 crore, has witnessed an escalation of a few crores during execution owing to additional works and revised requirements. However, officials said the increase in cost has not affected the project timeline.

Nodal Officer for the project, Qaiser Farooq Dar, told Excelsior that the entire civil construction has been completed and furnishing work is now being carried out on a fast-track basis. "The construction agency is expected to hand over the project well within the stipulated deadline of October this year," he said.

Dar, however, clarified that the Institute will not start functioning immediately after its handover. He said the highly specialised Bio-Safety Level-2 (BSL-2) and Bio-Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) laboratories must undergo mandatory validation by an independent third-party agency before they can be certified for handling infectious pathogens and diagnostic work.

He further disclosed that recruitment and deployment of scientific, technical and supporting staff, besides procurement of requisite equipment are being processed simultaneously so that the Institute can become operational soon after the validation and statutory clearance process is completed.

The Institute has been constructed over 41 kanal and four marlas of land at village Jagti in Nagrota tehsil, transferred by the Jammu and Kashmir Government in favour of the ICMR under the Department of Health Research. The construction has been executed by HLL Infra Tech Services Limited (HITES), a Government of India enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Once commissioned, the Institute will cater to the Union Territories of J&K, Ladakh, Delhi and Chandigarh, besides the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Equipped with state-of-the-art virology laboratories, the Centre will provide advanced diagnostic services, surveillance, outbreak investigations, research and training on viruses and other pathogens with epidemic and pandemic potential.

It is also expected to support postgraduate education, capacity building and collaborative research while serving as a major referral laboratory for medical colleges, hospitals and public health institutions across northern India.