ICICI Bank selects 23 students of JU’s Business School for placement

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 4: The Business School (TBS), University of Jammu, has achieved another significant milestone in its campus placement initiatives, with ICICI Bank selecting 18 out of 20 MBA students for final placement and 5 out of 8 for internship through its campus recruitment drive.

MBA students participated enthusiastically in the recruitment drive, which included a structured selection process with multiple stages of assessment and interaction. The process evaluated candidates on various parameters, including communication skills, aptitude, analytical abilities, professional competencies, and overall suitability for the roles offered.

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This achievement assumes added significance in view of the School’s recent national recognition in the Business Today–MDRA Best B-Schools Rankings 2026. The Business School secured 2nd position in the Return on Investment (ROI) category and ranked 23rd among Government B-Schools overall. This recognition reflects TBS’s commitment to providing quality management education, strengthening industry engagement, and delivering strong career outcomes for its students.

Prof Amisha Gupta, Director, The Business School, acknowledged the continued support and encouragement of the Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof Umesh Rai, towards strengthening industry–academia partnerships and enhancing placement opportunities for students.

She highlighted the efforts and performance of the selected students throughout the recruitment process. The Director also acknowledged the efforts of the Placement team for their proactive industry engagement, meticulous planning, coordination, and guidance in facilitating the recruitment drive.