ICICI Bank Q1 net profit jumps  13.88 pc to Rs 15,440 cr

MUMBAI, July 18: ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 13.88 per cent jump in June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 15,440 crore, up from Rs 13,558 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the second-largest private sector lender said its standalone net profit grew 15.95 per cent to Rs 14,804 crore for the April-June quarter, up 15.95 per cent from Rs 12,768 crore in the year-ago period.

The Net interest income (NII) increased 12.7 per cent on-year to Rs 24,384 crore in the quarter under review, on the back of a nearly 20 per cent jump in advances and a slight widening in the net interest margin to 4.36 per cent.

Deposit growth came at 14 per cent for the lender.

The other income, excluding treasury income, increased by 16 per cent on-year to Rs 8,425 crore for the reporting quarter, and the bank also reported a treasury gain of Rs 151 crore.

From an asset quality perspective, the gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.38 per cent from 1.67 per cent a year ago and 1.40 per cent at the end of March this year.

Provisions excluding money set aside for tax were at Rs 1,260 crore in Q1, down from Rs 1,815 crore in Q1FY26.

The overall capital adequacy stood at 16.84 per cent as on June 30, 2026. (PTI)