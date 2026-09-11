ICccR & HRM organizes mentoring session under ‘Alumni Connect Series’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: International Centre for Cross Cultural Research and Human Resource Management (ICccR & HRM), University of Jammu, conducted mentoring session on the theme "Learn, Connect and Grow" under the "Alumni Connect Series" for the students of MBA (International Business) programme.

The session was led by Hasit Singh Sachdev, Proprietor of R P Steels, Jammu, and a distinguished alumnus of the MBA (International Business) programme of University of Jammu. The objective was to highlight actionable insights into business dynamics, professional growth, career pathways, and entrepreneurial ventures.

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Mr Hasit, shared his professional journey and talked about the intricacies of business and entrepreneurial landscape in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the role of early stage career choice development plan, and creating a roadmap to pursue the same. He elaborated on the importance of continuous learning, strategic networking, and advocated strongly about adopting a growth-oriented mindset to thrive in the competitive global business environment. His real-world anecdotes as reference points, deeply motivated the participating students to pursue careers as entrepreneurs especially in export businesses.

Professor Neelu Rohmetra, founding Director, ICccR & HRM, in her address stressed upon the need to connect academic learning with societal engagement, as businesses thrive on community needs. She further added that it is imperative for youth to bond with industry - centric requirements, and work towards the Nation's call for creating self reliant India. "Do not be content with merely 'managing' well; learn to lead! Explore the 'leader inside' and carve professional identities for self to become future ready," she said.

Dr Isha Sharma and Dr Neha Gupta at International Centre coordinated the session.