ICCAA organises MSME interaction on Govt policies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Indian Chamber of Commerce for Affirmative Action, (ICCAA) UT J&K held first ever MSME interaction between the Government officials and businessmen, traders, contractors and youth interested in becoming entrepreneurs.

The aim of holding the meet was to encourage the youth and other businessmen of J&K who are interested to become entrepreneurs and strengthen their businesses. Established businessmen and Govt policy makers were present at the meet to discuss the Government policies.

P Uday Kumar, Director Planning and Marketing, National Small Industries Corporation, (NSIC) India was the chief guest on the occasion. He highlighted the need for motivation and awareness among entrepreneurs. He said that entrepreneurship culture should start from family. Children can help make parents aware about the policies available. There should be a cultural shift. Discipline with positive attitude is key for established business. He said there is lot of assistance from Government side but demand lacks. 130 crores of funds are unspent and are lying with NSIC. He also asked people to align with digital media for better transitions in business.

Sunil Zode, Chairman ICCAA who presided over the meet said that there is a dire need to move from job takers to job givers and ICCAA provides full support for the same. He highlighted that there is a need to link businesses which will strengthen brotherhood as well. There is also a need to commercialize business, which lacks in the state and Government has lots of policies for the same.

Rajesh Pimple, Chairman and Marketing Director, CISB Facilities Services Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, who was guest of honour while appreciating the meet said that people should always dream big and work for expansion of market. He said that businessmen should work on newer techniques like surveying market demands and expanding the market reach.

Ravi Kant, Senior Branch Manager, NSIC, National SC-ST Hub presented a slide and highlighted the various schemes run by National SC-ST Hub which is headquartered in Ludhiana. He encouraged people to avail benefits of the hub which provides services for free of cost. Hub helps in capacity building programmes, setting exhibitions, creating database etc. Hub runs an online portal, B2B and people should utilise it.

RK Kalsotra, State president ICCAA, said that this new transition of state to UT should be accommodative of aspirations of young entrepreneur and this meet is one such initiative. He put forth few demands for the guests present there.