ICC takes up trade, industry issues with Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: A delegation of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Jammu Chapter, led by its Chairman, Rahul Sahai, met Vikas Kundal, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, and submitted a representation highlighting priority issues concerning trade, industry and civic development across Jammu Division.

While presenting the concerns of the business community, Sahai sought time-bound departmental clearances, effective single-window facilitation and a stipulated timeline for Change of Land Use (CLU) approvals, with a provision for deemed approval after the prescribed period.

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The delegation highlighted pending lease renewals in Transport Nagar, Fruit Mandi and Bahu Plaza, alongside unresolved land-use issues. It urged early resolution of the Gair Mumkin Khad issue, approval of the pending Master Plan and attention to revenue settlement matters, noting their implications for citizens, traders and economic activity.

ICC also sought a review of incomplete Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority projects, particularly works in Transport Nagar, and consideration of a second phase of development. Reliable electricity supply, timely transformer upgrades, dedicated industrial feeders wherever feasible and prompt resolution of billing grievances were also emphasised.

Raising the issue of delayed MSME payments, Sahai called for clearance of verified government dues, including payments to Amrit Pharmacy suppliers under Ayushman Bharat, through a transparent, time-bound process following First-In, First-Out principles. Wider adoption of the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) was also advocated.

The representation further sought better roads, drainage, street-lighting, parking, ware-housing and cargo facilities. The delegation requested an audit of non-functional park lighting in Trikuta Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi and other localities to improve public safety.

Industry-linked skill development, apprenticeships, entrepreneurship, improved amenities at religious destinations and stronger citizen-administration-police cooperation against drug abuse and theft also formed part of the discussions.

Other members present during meeting included- Ashish Jain, Anil Sharma, Raj Dua, Nitin Jain and Ashwani.