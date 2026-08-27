ICAT issues first compliance certificate for 15-metre multi-axle sleeper bus

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: In a significant development for India's passenger transport sector, the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) has issued its first compliance certificate for a 15-metre multi-axle sleeper bus, the government said on Wednesday.

The certificate has been awarded to Synaty Automotive Pvt. Ltd. for its 15-metre multi-axle sleeper bus under AIS-119 and AIS-153 in accordance with the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

"The achievement represents an important milestone in the testing and certification of one of the longest permissible bus body configurations in the passenger transport category," an official statement said.

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The vehicle has been designed for long-distance passenger transportation, incorporating features focused on structural strength, emergency safety, fire safety, passenger movement and travel comfort.

The bus has a capacity of 42 berths (for fully sleeper variant) and 21 berths + 42 seats (for hybrid sleeper variant), providing an integrated solution for long-distance travel.

The certification under AIS-119 and AIS-153 demonstrates ICAT's capability in evaluating advanced passenger vehicle configurations and supporting manufacturers in meeting prescribed regulatory and technical requirements, the statement said.

Saurabh Dalela, Director, ICAT, said: "This certification is a significant achievement for ICAT and reflects our technical capabilities in testing and certifying advanced passenger vehicles. It reinforces our commitment to passenger safety, regulatory compliance and technological advancement." *PTI)