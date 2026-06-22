ICAI to organize GSTAT Public Awareness Outreach Programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: The Jammu & Kashmir Branch of the Northern India Regional Council (NIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today announced to organize a special GSTAT Public Awareness and Dispute Resolution Outreach Programme on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The initiative aims to facilitate taxpayers, professionals, and business entities by enhancing awareness about the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) and its role in dispute resolution under the GST framework.

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In this regard, Amit Gupta, Chairman of the J&K Branch of NIRC of ICAI, along with his team, recently held a meeting with the Members of the GST Appellate Tribunal.

During the interaction, several practical challenges faced by taxpayers, Chartered Accountants, tax consultants, advocates and businesses in relation to GST appeals and dispute resolution were discussed.

As part of its public service outreach, the upcoming programme will provide a platform for stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the functioning of GSTAT.