ICAI submits memorandum to MoS Finance for extension of due dates

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 23: The J&K Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) along with former Minister CA Sat Sharma, called on Anurag Thakur , Union Minister of State for Finance, here today and submitted a memorandum for extension of due dates under Income Act.

CA Lalit Kumar Gupta , Chairman of J&K Branch of ICAI, presented memorandum to the Union MoS Finance and requested him to extend the due dates for furnishing Tax Audit Reports , transfer pricing audit , other returns under Income Tax Act for Audit as well as not Audit assesses for the Assessment year 2020-21 upto March 31, 2021.

He apprised the minister about various difficulties faced by the assesses and professionals due to spread of Corona pandemic and coinciding of due dates such as GST Audit, Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, etc along with ongoing e- assessments and DDC elections in J&K State which had made it difficult for assesses and professionals to file the returns before due dates.

CA Nakul Saraf, Secretary J&K Branch of ICAI, CA Vinay Jamwal (Vice Chairman) and CA Shalay Razdan (Ex -Chairman) were also part of the delegation.