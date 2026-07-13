ICAI J&K Holds ‘Sundays on Cycle’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: The J&K Branch (NIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the aegis of the Beneficiary Schemes Directorate, organised a special FIT INDIA - Sundays on Cycle programme at MA Stadium, Jammu, exclusively for Chartered Accountants and CA students. The initiative promoted fitness, healthy living, environmental sustainability and responsible fuel consumption.

The cycling rally was flagged off from MA Stadium with participants spreading the message of "Cycle for a Fitter, Healthier and Greener India."

Advertisement

Touseef Ahmed of SAI attended as the chief guest, while Jeeva Sabari, Volleyball Coach, was the guest of honour. Both appreciated the ICAI J&K Branch for promoting health and wellness through community initiatives. Touseef Ahmed encouraged participants to adopt cycling in their daily routine, while Jeeva Sabari highlighted the importance of fitness, discipline and teamwork.

Amit Gupta, Chairman, J&K Branch (NIRC) of ICAI, reaffirmed the Branch's commitment to activities promoting professional excellence and well-being. Jatin Malhotra, Vice Chairman, said the enthusiastic participation reflected growing awareness about healthy living and environmental responsibility. Sanchit Aggarwal, Secretary, said the programme successfully combined fitness, community engagement and sustainability, while Ayush Mahajan, Treasurer, thanked all stakeholders and volunteers. Sourav Pargal, Immediate Past Chairman, said such initiatives strengthen the profession's social commitment. The event concluded with refreshments, networking and a pledge to support the Fit India Movement.