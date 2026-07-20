Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: The Jammu & Kashmir Branch of the Northern India Regional Council (NIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised the ICAI J&K Badminton Championship 2026 at Champions arena, Jammu, with enthusiastic participation from Chartered Accountants and CA students across the region.

The championship was organised to promote physical fitness, networking and work-life balance among members of the ICAI fraternity. Participants competed in a series of exciting matches marked by discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship.

Advertisement

In the men's doubles category, Jatin Malhotra and Nitish Chugh emerged as champions, while Shagun Gupta and Karmanya Gupta finished as runners-up. In the women's doubles event, Kriti and Janvi claimed the title, with Rhythm and Ridhi securing the runners-up position.

Addressing the participants, Amit Gupta, Chairman of the J&K Branch of NIRC of ICAI, congratulated the winners and appreciated the enthusiasm shown by members and students. He said, "Such sporting events strengthen professional relationships while encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle."

Sanchit Aggarwal, Secretary of the J&K Branch of NIRC of ICAI, thanked the participants, volunteers, organising team and supporters for making the championship a success. He said, "The overwhelming response reflects the growing spirit of togetherness within the ICAI fraternity," and reaffirmed the branch's commitment to organising more sporting and member-engagement initiatives in the future.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where winners and runners-up were felicitated with trophies amid applause from participants and spectators. The J&K Branch of ICAI reiterated its commitment to promoting holistic development by encouraging professional excellence, networking opportunities and recreational activities for its members and students.