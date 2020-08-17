I&C Directorate, Army host interactive session for veterans

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: An interactive session under the army flagship program ‘Hunar Se Unnati’ was today held for the army veterans at Udhyog Bhawan.

The event was held under the aegis of Director, Industries & Commerce Department, Anoo Malhotra, while Brigadier Mahadev Kakade, SM, Commander 92 Infantry Brigade and Joint Director, Directorate of Industries & Commerce Jammu, Trishla Kumari chaired the session jointly.

Officers from Indian Army, Department of Industries and Commerce, representatives of banks responded to the queries of the participants.

Joint Director, Industries and Commerce Trishala welcomed the participants on behalf of Director Industries & Commerce and thanked Indian Army for their services to the nation.

J&K Bank representative, Rupali Gupta, touched upon various aspects considered by the bank before giving loan & emphasized the need to have a fool proof Detailed Project Report and to carry out a thorough survey of the market before embarking upon the venture. She also elaborated various processes involved in sanctioning of loans with delegated authorization at various levels for the amount of loan that can be sanctioned. She also took questions from the veterans and replied to their queries.

Functional Manager Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Pawan Goswami, impressed upon the requirement of good risk management of the invested capital and emphasized that the retired army personnel must venture into only those projects where the reward to risk ratio is higher.

Functional Manager, Pankaj Sasan, dwelt upon various considerations that the veterans must thoroughly study before finalization of the project including the location, credit & loan amount, scale of economy, resources, various Government schemes and subsidies & effect of technology on the project, a few years down the line.

Functional Manager DIC Samba, Sandeep Kumar, elaborated upon the details of PMEGP scheme.

Abhimanyu Sharma from M/s Jai Organics, shared his personal experience in the field and guided the veterans about organic fertilizers and the procedures involved in obtaining various clearances in establishing new units.

Brig Anil Mahadev Kakade, in his address to the veterans, brought out the need to go into the details of a project, carry out market analysis & interact with experienced industrialists before finalizing the project.

Trishala Kumari and other officers of Industries & Commerce Department answered all the queries of the veterans and reiterated that all assistance would be provided by Department of Industries & Commerce for any kind of issues which they might face. She assured them of proper hand holding at all levels.