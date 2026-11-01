I&C Dept, Railways explore measures to cut logistics costs, improve connectivity in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: In a major push toward creating a highly efficient, cost-effective, and integrated supply chain in Jammu and Kashmir, a high-level coordination meeting was held between the Directorate of Industries and Commerce (I&C), Jammu, and the Jammu Division of Northern Railway.

Attended by top Government officials, railway policymakers, and leading industrialists, the meeting laid down a collaborative framework to modernize regional logistics infrastructure in alignment with the National Logistics Policy (NLP) and the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

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The primary objective of the interaction was to establish robust synergy between local manufacturing sectors and the Indian Railways to reduce transit times and overall logistics costs through improved multimodal connectivity, dedicated industrial sidings, and paperless digital tracking systems.

The discussions were co-chaired by Dr Arun Manhas, Director, I&C Jammu, and Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Northern Railway. Both officers directly engaged with business leaders to resolve operational bottlenecks and outline a strategic roadmap for future infrastructure expansion.

Key industrial priorities were presented by Tarun Singla, President of the Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA), alongside General Managers of District Industries Centres from Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Jammu, as well as major logistics operators.

Highlighting strategic railway freight initiatives, Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, detailed the JPP-RCS scheme. Under this scheme, aggregators or traders booking parcel coaches round-trip receive a 50% discount on the return leg, effectively paying only 1.5 times the standard single-way freight.

Detailed insights were also provided regarding the Indian Railways Transhipment Policy and the nationwide Roll-On/Roll-Off (Ro-Ro) Traffic Policy implemented in August 2026. Under the Ro-Ro framework, loaded commercial trucks are directly transported on specialized rail flat wagons. This service now features a distance-wise tapering per tonne-kilometer freight structure rather than traditional per-wagon billing, significantly lowering long-haul transport costs and ensuring seamless last-mile delivery.