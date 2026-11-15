IBTP launches 2-week Kathua-to-Kargil road show to promote entrepreneurship

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 14: Centre of Excellence (CoE), Industrial Biotech Park (IBTP) Kathua, under the aegis of CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, today launched two-week youth outreach road show 'Entrepreneurship Connect: Kathua to Kargil'.

In a press conference, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM Jammu said the initiative was part of the institute's efforts to connect students, young innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs with opportunities in science and technology-based start-ups.

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"The road show, an activity of CoE, IBTP, Kathua which is financially supported by J&K Science & Technology Department, will cover 12 locations across J&K, starting from Kathua and passing through Hiranagar, Samba, Vijaypur, Jammu, Katra, Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban, Srinagar, Drass and Kargil," he further said.

Dr. Ahmed also said that during the two-week initiative, the CSIR-IIIM team will engage with students at more than 12 colleges and educational institutions, organizing dedicated interaction programmes to promote innovation, start-ups and science-based entrepreneurship.

"Participants will be able to submit their concepts through presentations, short videos or photographs of products they have developed. Shortlisted candidates will present their ideas before an expert panel," he maintained adding: "The top three participants will receive awards and certificates, while promising ideas will also be considered for incubation support. Certificates will be provided to all participants, with spot registration available."

Dr. Ahmed also said that these initiatives had already helped the institute establish connections with more than 125 start-ups, of which over 25 had progressed towards product development.

"The road show will also feature Hackathon 9.0 - Empowering Youth of Jammu and Kashmir, with its programme at Government Degree College, Kargil, scheduled for November 17," he informed.

Among others present during the launching event were Dr. Saurabh Saran, Sr. Principal Scientist, Head, IIIM Incubation Centres and Project Coordinator, CoE, Ajaz Mir, CEO BioNEST, IBTP, Dr. Vidushi Abrol, Business Manager and Dr. Shefali Chib, Incubation I/C.