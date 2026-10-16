IAS Officer Would Have Been Attached To GAD If J&K Were A State ; CM Omar

Srinagar, Oct 16: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the IAS officer allegedly seen abusing a junior JKAS officer would have been attached to the General Administration Department (GAD) pending an inquiry if Jammu and Kashmir had been a state.

In a fresh post on social media, Omar as per news agency Kashmir News Service (KNS) said the authorities exercising control over IAS officers should set an example and ensure that alleged abusive and threatening behaviour was not brushed under the carpet.

“Had J&K been a state the IAS officer seen abusing a young JKAS officer would have been attached to the General Administration Department pending an inquiry into his conduct,” the chief minister said.

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“As a UT we expect the authorities with control over the IAS officers to set the right example and ensure abusive, threatening behaviour is not brushed under the carpet,” he added.

The chief minister's remarks come amid a controversy over a purported video showing a senior IAS officer allegedly verbally abusing a woman JKAS officer during an official meeting. (KNS).