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Home / Latest News / IAS Officer Saloni Rai Completes Decade In Public Service

IAS Officer Saloni Rai Completes Decade In Public Service

JAMMU, Aug 29: IAS officer Saloni Rai has completed 10 years in public service, marking a significant milestone in her administrative career. Reflecting on her journey, Rai said the past decade had been marked by responsibilities, challenges and learning, besides...

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Daily Excelsior
02:55 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 29: IAS officer Saloni Rai has completed 10 years in public service, marking a significant milestone in her administrative career.

Reflecting on her journey, Rai said the past decade had been marked by responsibilities, challenges and learning, besides providing her the privilege of making a difference in the lives of people.

“Grateful to Almighty for giving me this opportunity to serve,” Rai said in a post on X.

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A 2016-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Rai has held several important assignments during her career and also served as Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur.

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