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Home / Latest News / IAS Officer Govind Jaiswal Posted To Jammu & Kashmir Segment

IAS Officer Govind Jaiswal Posted To Jammu & Kashmir Segment

JAMMU, Oct 10: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has posted 2007 batch AGMUT Cadre IAS officer Govind Jaiswal to the Jammu and Kashmir segment following his return from the Central deputation. "Consequent upon his repatriation from the...

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Daily Excelsior
09:37 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 10: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has posted 2007 batch AGMUT Cadre IAS officer Govind Jaiswal to the Jammu and Kashmir segment following his return from the Central deputation.

"Consequent upon his repatriation from the Central deputation, Govind Jaiswal, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) is hereby posted to Jammu and Kashmir segment of the AGMUT Cadre with immediate effect and until further orders," read an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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