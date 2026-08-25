Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / IAS Officer Dr Sagar Doifode Given Addl Charge As IG Registration J&K

IAS Officer Dr Sagar Doifode Given Addl Charge As IG Registration J&K

JAMMU, Aug 25: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has assigned IAS officer Dr. Sagar Doifode Dattatray the additional charge of Inspector General of Registration, J&K, till further orders. According to an official order issued by the General Administration Department, Dr...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
08:00 AM Aug 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Aug 25: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has assigned IAS officer Dr. Sagar Doifode Dattatray the additional charge of Inspector General of Registration, J&K, till further orders.

According to an official order issued by the General Administration Department, Dr Doifode (AGMUT: 2014), who currently serves as Special Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department and holds additional charge as Mission Director for both the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and the J&K Competitiveness Improvement Project (JKCIP), will manage this new role alongside his existing responsibilities.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra