IAP, Rly Police hold workshop to train cops, coolies, drivers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) Jammu Branch & Railway Police Jammu organized Sanjeevani Workshop to train the citizen 'First Responders' at the IAP Jammu Branch for Jawans of JKP and CISF, railway staff, Coolies, drivers of taxis and buses working at railway station Jammu.

Often cases of medical emergency with compromised heart occur at this busy place which has daily footfall ranging upto 60,000 during Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji pilgrimage.

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Professor Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Digra, HoD Pediatrics GMC Jammu along with Professor Dr. Sunil D Sharma, Dr. Rajesh Kaul, Consultant Pediatrics, Dr Pankaj Gupta, Sr Consultant Pediatrics and Dr. Sharvil Dhar in a 90 minutes session trained more than 100 diverse audience in identifying the need and adminstering effective CPR, with hands on dummies.

Shailender Singh, SSP Railways Jammu appreciated the efforts of the medical experts of IAP City Branch Jammu for training police personnel as well as civilian citizens, as first responders, to provide Life Saving First Aid to persons in distress till medical help is made available. Gourav Mahajan Addl SP, Shazia Akhtar, SDPO and SHO Railway also participated in the training session.