MEERUT (UP), Sep 17: The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will perform aerial manoeuvres over Meerut on September 19 and 20, with nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft taking part in the two-day air show, organisers said.

The show will be held at the New Integrated Township in Mohiuddinpur in the Paratapur area, where the aircraft will perform formations and aerobatic manoeuvres, including loops, barrel rolls, inverted flying and the 'DNA' manoeuvre.

The close and synchronised flying of the aircraft is expected to be a major attraction for spectators, officials said.

The team also has a local connection, with three squadron leaders associated with Meerut -- Aman Goyal, Rahul Singh and Sharad Goyal -- among its members.

During the display, the aircraft will leave saffron, white and green smoke trails in the sky. Indigenous smoke pods developed by the Air Force's Base Repair Depot in Nashik will be used for the tricolour effect, they said.

Arrangements for spectator seating, an open pavilion, entry routes, food facilities, security and crowd management are being made at the venue.

Arrangements for VIP and VVIP guests are also being put in place.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Vajpayee said he submitted a proposal for holding the air show in Meerut on May 13, which was approved on September 8.

This will be the Surya Kiran team's second air show in Uttar Pradesh, after its earlier performance in Lucknow, he said.

District Magistrate V K Singh said the district administration was ensuring all necessary arrangements for the event. (PTI)