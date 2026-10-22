IAF seeks self-reliance in unmanned systems, shares roadmap with industry partners

NEW DELHI, Oct 21 : The Indian Air Force shared its operational requirements and technological priorities in the domain of unmanned and autonomous systems during an industry outreach programme on Wednesday, emphasising that self-reliance in this domain is an operational necessity, not merely an aspiration.

At the event held at Vigyan Bhawan here, the 'IAF's Roadmap booklet' was distributed to industry representatives.

Recognising the rapid evolution of air power, the roadmap envisages a layered and networked family of unmanned systems. This would enable a better understanding of the IAF's operational requirements in the domain of unmanned and autonomous systems, the defence ministry said.

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The programme provided a formal platform for the force to articulate its operational requirements and technological priorities, building on the 'IAF Unmanned and Autonomous Systems Roadmap' released during 'Dronathon 2026' at Pokhran on September 14, it said.

During the programme, it was emphasised that Aatmanirbharta in unmanned systems is an operational necessity, not merely an aspiration.

"The emphasis is on developing operationally relevant, reliable and resilient indigenous capabilities that complement existing and future manned platforms," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Indigenous propulsion, autonomous software, resilient navigation and standardised interfaces are among the critical technology areas that require focused attention to reduce dependence on external sources and strengthen the domestic defence ecosystem, officials said.

Through sustained engagement with the industry, MSMEs, start-ups and academia, the IAF aims to accelerate innovation, encourage collaborative development and translate emerging technologies into credible operational capabilities. The IAF also aims to build a robust domestic ecosystem capable of supporting and contributing to India's Atmanirbharta in defence technology, the statement said.

The programme was chaired by Air Marshal Premkumar K, Director General (Weapon Systems), Air Headquarters.

Around 100 representatives from various drone companies and affiliated industry partners participated in the programme, reflecting the growing engagement between IAF and India's unmanned ecosystem, it added. (PTI)