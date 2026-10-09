IAF cycling expedition culminates at War Memorial

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Oct 8: The Indian Air Force’s cycling expedition from Kanyakumari to Kargil, organised to honour the heroes of the Kargil War, culminated at the Kargil War Memorial today.

The expedition, organised to commemorate the 94th Anniversary of the Indian Air Force, was flagged in by Air Vice Marshal Anand Sondhi, Air Officer Commanding, HQ AOC J&K and Ladakh.

Advertisement

The expedition was conducted in three segments, with the final leg from New Delhi to Kargil covering around 1,145 km. It commenced from the National War Memorial on September 22 and was undertaken by 15 cyclists supported by an integral team. The first two segments, from Thiruvananthapuram to Hyderabad and Hyderabad to New Delhi, covered around 3,440 km.

After a halt at BTC Drass, the cyclists proceeded to the Kargil War Memorial, where they paid tribute to the heroes of Operation Vijay and Operation Safed Sagar. The final segment was led by Group Captain A K Singh and coordinated by Wing Commanders Vikrant Uniyal and Suresh Razdan.

During the expedition, the team interacted with youth at various locations, encouraging them to consider a career in the Armed Forces and familiarising them with the values of discipline, camaraderie and adventure associated with the IAF.