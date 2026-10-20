IAF Chief Takes Final Trainer Sortie Near Hyderabad, Flies Kiran Aircraft

Hyderabad, Oct 20: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who will superannuate at the end of this month, flew a Kiran aircraft at the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near here on Tuesday in his final trainer sortie, officials said.

Singh was given a water cannon salute as a mark of respect as he landed, concluding the sortie.

It was a nostalgic moment for Singh as he flew with his instructor, Wing Commander (retd) VS Kochchar, at the AFA where he started his flying career.

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He had started his flying career with a Kiran aircraft.

The IAF chief passed out from the AFA in 1984 with a Sword of Honour.

He had flown his last fighter jet sortie aboard an indigenous Tejas on October 12 during Exercise Tarang Shakti at Jodhpur Air Force Station. (Agencies)