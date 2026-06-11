I will be in trouble if I speak the truth: Brij Bhushan Singh on Ram temple fund embezzlement row

GONDA (UP), Jun 11: BJP leader and former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has claimed that he knows a lot about alleged misuse and theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya but said he was not in a position to reveal the truth at present.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Vishnoharpur on Wednesday, Singh said, "I am a very weak person. If I speak the truth, I will get into trouble because they are very powerful people. I do not have the courage to speak the truth right now. If the time comes, I will speak."

He did not specify whom he referred to as "they".

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Singh's remarks come amid a raging row over alleged embezzlement of funds donated at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Singh, who returned to his village after a 10-day stay in Delhi, said he had been facing several difficult situations in recent times.

Regarding the 2023 controversy over allegations by women wrestlers, Singh said he had been dealing with the circumstances arising from the matter for a long time.

On alleged irregularities and paper leaks in competitive examinations, including NEET, Singh defended Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying the minister's resignation would not solve the problem.

He said an organised network involving officials and employees at different levels was responsible for paper leaks and strict action against those involved was necessary to curb such incidents. (Agencies)