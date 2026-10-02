I Was Determined Not To Let Others Die: Flydubai Captain Recounts Mid-Air Incident To PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Oct 2: "I was fighting for my life, but I was determined not to let others die," flydubai captain Smit Machchhar told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while recounting the terrifying moments after being attacked by his co-pilot mid-air but still managing to save the aircraft.

Modi spoke over the phone to the pilot, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the UAE.

Machchhar, who was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 while travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, gave a detailed account of the incident to the prime minister during the video call.

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“I was fighting for my life but at the same time I knew I was not going to let others die. It was such a crucial moment. I can imagine with my eyes closed what was happening in the plane. At that moment, I realised that the plane was going down. I had so many injuries. I was beaten but I told myself that I have to get up and act. At that time, I pushed myself to open the cockpit door’. The role of other people was equally important,” he said.

Speaking to Modi from the hospital bed, Machchhar, whose head was bandaged, told the prime minister that he has been flying aircraft for 17 years, including 11 years as a captain.

Lauding the pilot’s bravery, presence of mind, and composure, the prime minister said Machchhar took the decision in a fraction of a second and saved the lives of so many people.

“After this incident, the country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others,” Modi told the pilot.

“At that time, you received so many injuries and were engaged in a fight of life and death. But you ignored your own safety and were concerned about the safety of the passengers. You have enhanced the honour of 140 crore Indians. I feel proud from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Machchhar told the prime minister that whenever he is in difficulty, he recites the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

When the prime minister conveyed his appreciation on it, the pilot responded: “I am away from the country, not from our culture.”

Modi told the pilot that temples across the country have conducted special prayers for his speedy recovery and that many Indians were reciting the ‘Mahamrityunjaya Mantra’.

“You are a brave man. India is waiting to welcome you,” he told the pilot.

Machchhar said the incident was a part of his life’s journey, and expressed confidence that he would make a full recovery soon.

The Mumbai-born pilot became emotional during the call, and said it was a very special moment for him to speak with the prime minister.

Machchhar told the prime minister that he was his biggest idol and that receiving Modi’s call made him extremely proud and that he had never imagined that he would get an opportunity to speak with him.

Modi also spoke about Machchhar’s mother, Geeta Ben, and said she has raised him with the values and teachings of the ‘Bhagavad Gita’.

The prime minister told the pilot that people across India and around the world are eager to talk to him. “You have enhanced the honour of the country,” Modi said.

The pilot added that he has been receiving the best possible treatment at the hospital.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE for taking good care of Machchhar.

He also told Machchhar that he has enhanced the prestige of the Indian piloting community, whom the world will now view in a new light.

“Today is Gandhi Jayanti. You have shown the world what the true meaning of ‘Ahimsa’ is,” he said.

The prime minister also spoke to Machchhar in Gujarati briefly, as the pilot originally hails from Gujarat.

Modi later tweeted about the video call with the pilot, saying it was “An unforgettable conversation with Captain Smit, filled with pride and emotions”.

Modi had on Thursday said that in the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, Machchhar showed immense courage and unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.

The prime minister had said that Machchhar is a hero and his valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the prime minister had also said that the pilot of the flydubai flight showed great patience, acumen, and bravery.

“And like Israeli PM (Benjamin Netanyahu) today said that this Indian thwarted a 9/11-like attack. For every Indian, Smit’s bravery fills our heart with pride,” he said.

The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk city.

In his statement, Netanyahu had said that an Israeli passenger told him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending, after which the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and, together, they overpowered the co-pilot who had carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft’s systems. (Agencies)