I too Have done MBBS, Understand Interns’ Problems; Stipend File Under Process: Sakina Itoo
Health and medical education minister Sakin Itoo said she too has done MBBS myself and know hardships of interns. She said the stipend file is under process but added that those playing politics over the issue and joining candle...
Health and medical education minister Sakin Itoo said she too has done MBBS myself and know hardships of interns. She said the stipend file is under process but added that those playing politics over the issue and joining candle marches should tell what they did when they were in power.
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