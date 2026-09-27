NEW DELHI, Sept 27:In a cryptic social media post on Sunday, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said he loves swimming in the sea when it is rough, as it teaches one that rough is just another kind of calm.

"I love swimming in the sea when it's rough. It teaches you that rough is just another kind of calm," Gandhi posted on microblogging site X without giving context or further elaboration.

The post comes amid a political firestorm following a report published by The Indian Express on September 23 saying Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had repeatedly raised questions on issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The national rollout of SIR has been under the supervision of the three-member Election Commission. According to the report in the English daily, Sandhu and Joshi have formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued, which they said were without their knowledge or recommendations.

Gandhi raised the issue of "vote chori" last year and alleged irregularities in elections, which he said the news report has corroborated. (PTI)