I Have Fallen In Love With Kashmir: Sunidhi Chauhan

Says film festival will boost tourism, filmmaking in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 8: Exuding hope that she would return to Jammu and Kashmir with her concert for the people, Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan on Monday said that visiting the Valley was her childhood dream and she has fallen in love with Kashmir.

Chauhan addressed a joint press conference here as part of the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK), ahead of the screening of the Bollywood movie ‘Mirzapur.’ “I cannot tell you how happy I am. It was my childhood dream to come to Kashmir. Over the years, I have travelled to so many places, but I never got the opportunity to visit Kashmir. Finally, this time I am here, and I feel like I am in heaven,” she said.

The singer said she was impressed by the beauty of Kashmir, its people, food and peaceful atmosphere.

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“The people here, the warmth with which they meet you, the food and the peace and tranquillity—what can I say? I simply do not feel like leaving,” she said.

Chauhan expressed hope of returning to Kashmir with her concert, saying she had “fallen in love with Kashmir all over again”.

“Earlier, I fell in love with Kashmir just by seeing it on screen, but now, after being here, I feel that I want to do my bit for the people of Kashmir,” she said.

Speaking about the film festival, Chauhan termed it a “very good initiative”, saying it provides a platform for films that often do not receive the appreciation they deserve.

“There are films that do not receive the appreciation they deserve, and there are people who work very hard to make films without knowing what their future will be. Such films are being showcased here,” she said.

She said film festivals also provide an important platform for young people interested in direction, acting, singing and other aspects of filmmaking.

“These are platforms where people learn a lot, and if they are confused about something, they can come here and get clarity because there is so much to explore,” Chauhan said.

She expressed happiness over the participation of young people from Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir in the festival and hoped they would make the most of the opportunity.

Chauhan also urged people to use social media to promote good films and help them reach wider audiences.

“If you like something, numbers and all these things do not matter. Just let the films spread and reach as many people as possible. If good films are appreciated, more good films will be made and people's minds will also open up,” she said.

On filmmaking and tourism in Kashmir, the singer said both had been associated with the Valley for many years and believed the film festival would provide further impetus to the sectors.

EVERY FRAME IN KASHMIR LOOKS BEAUTIFUL

“You can shoot anywhere in Kashmir and every frame looks beautiful. I think the Film Festival will give this an even greater boost and help more people discover Kashmir,” she said.

She said the festival could also help the younger generation discover the cultural and natural richness of Kashmir.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for them to discover Kashmir, spend time in these valleys and experience this beautiful environment,” she said.

Chauhan also acknowledged the presence of musical talent in Kashmir, recalling a contestant from the Valley whom she encountered while judging Indian Idol.

“I remember that she sang very well. If there was even one such talent, I am sure there are many more talented people here. All the best to them,” she said. (KNO)